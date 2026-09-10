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  • /‘Posting reels, running admin like cinema’: Stalin hits back at Vijay amid Assembly gesture row

‘Posting reels, running admin like cinema’: Stalin hits back at Vijay amid Assembly gesture row

MK Stalin hit back at Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay over his MISA remarks in the Assembly, recalling his 1976 arrest during the Emergency and accusing Vijay of using publicity to divert attention from administrative failures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
‘Posting reels, running admin like cinema’: Stalin hits back at Vijay amid Assembly gesture row
Image Credit: ANI

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