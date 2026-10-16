/‘Power comes through people’s mandate, not anarchy’: Yogi Adityanath targets forces seeking Bangladesh-like change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on forces allegedly seeking a change of power in India along the lines of Bangladesh, asserting that democratic authority stems from the people’s mandate, not anarchy.
“In a democracy, power comes through the people’s mandate, not through anarchy. Attempts are being made to put the tools of anarchy in the hands of young people instead of the torch of nation-building,” Adityanath said.
Targeting those he accused of spreading instability under the guise of electoral reforms and the slogan of justice, the Chief Minister described India’s democracy as a strong institution rooted in public trust.
“India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy,” he said.
Adityanath also stressed that the country’s youth should focus on shaping India’s future rather than becoming instruments in the pursuit of political power.
“The youth of the country are meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power. The people have identified the Marichs and Kalanemis of politics and kept them away from power,” he said.
Alleging that attempts were being made to push the country into chaos to capture power, the Chief Minister asserted that India would not allow such a political conspiracy to succeed.
The remarks come a day after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had evolved into a “fight for regime change”, describing it as a “democratic right” of citizens.
Earlier, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora had praised Bangladesh’s Gen Z movement, calling it an “inspiration” for young people in India. Her remarks drew criticism from the BJP.
In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that democratic power must be secured through the people’s mandate rather than unrest.
“In a democracy, the path to power is paved by a popular mandate, not by anarchy,” he wrote in Hindi.
Targeting those allegedly seeking a change of regime in India along the lines of Bangladesh, Adityanath accused them of trying to encourage unrest among young people instead of directing their energies towards nation-building.
He also criticised those he accused of using electoral reforms, demands for justice and the language of democracy to create instability in the country.
"India's democracy is a vast banyan tree rooted in the trust of its people; it cannot be shaken by conspiracy," he said.
The Chief Minister stressed that young people should contribute to the country's future rather than become instruments in the pursuit of political power.
"Our youth are meant to shape the future of India, not to serve the hunger for power of any individual," he stated.
Adityanath further claimed that people had recognised these "deceitful impostors" and kept them away from power. He alleged that the same elements were now attempting to seize power by pushing the country towards anarchy.
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