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‘Power comes through people’s mandate, not anarchy’: Yogi Adityanath targets forces seeking Bangladesh-like change

He also criticised those he accused of using electoral reforms, demands for justice and the language of democracy to create instability in the country.

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
‘Power comes through people’s mandate, not anarchy’: Yogi Adityanath targets forces seeking Bangladesh-like change
Image Credit: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (IANS)

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‘Power comes through people’s mandate, not anarchy’: Yogi Adityanath targets forces seeking Bangladesh-like change
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