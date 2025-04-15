Power Cut Alert! These Delhi Areas To Face Electricity Disruption Till April 25

Delhi Power Cuts: As the summer heat intensifies, Delhiites have been advised to brace for intermittent power outages over the next 10 days, owing to ongoing construction work for the Namo Bharat Corridor. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has issued a public notification informing residents of Delhi about temporary power outages in several areas due to ongoing construction work for the Namo Bharat Corridor.

According to the notice, brief interruptions in electricity supply are expected between April 15 and April 25, 2025. The affected localities fall under the NDMC and BRPL zones, including Bharti Nagar, Connaught Place, India Gate, Sansad Marg, BP Marg, Golf Link, Pandara Road, Kaka Nagar, and surrounding areas such as Delhi High Court, Defence Colony, Sewa Nagar, Nizamuddin, Sunder Nagar, Jangpura, Srinivaspuri, INA, Green Park Extension, Tikona Park, Kasturba Niketan, and Lajpat Nagar.

The NCRTC has cited construction activities as the cause of the disruption and has requested public cooperation during this period. Authorities have assured that the outages will be of short duration and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

The Namo Bharat Corridor is a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing regional connectivity in the National Capital Region and the first corridor connecting Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is going to be fully operational soon.

The NCRTC has begun the trial runs between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat stations on the night of Saturday, April 12, 2025. The Namo Bharat train was brought from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan on the down line at a minimal speed by the NCRTC team.

As part of the trial, the Namo Bharat train was operated manually to test the compatibility of the signalling system. Currently, Namo Bharat services are operational on a 55-kilometer stretch between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South. This operational section includes 11 stations: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar (underground), Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. With the upcoming extension from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, the operational section of Namo Bharat trains will expand even further.

NCRTC teams are persevering to meet the target of making the entire 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Meerut corridor operational this year. Once fully operational, the travel time from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in Meerut will be reduced to even less than an hour.