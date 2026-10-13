/'Power to empower': PM Modi calls for technology to benefit millions, not just a few

Speaking about the Forum, PM Modi said, “Today, India stands at a defining moment in its journey. India is no longer just a destination for investment; it is a trusted partner in shaping the global future. In our pursuit of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), we are working to build one of the most reliable growth engines of the world and a balanced world economic order. In this context, it is pleasing to note that the Bloomberg New Economy Forum is going to be held in New Delhi in October 2026. The participants in this Forum will get an opportunity to experience the energy of a nation that is not just participating in the new economy, but actively defining it.”