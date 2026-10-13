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'Power to empower': PM Modi calls for technology to benefit millions, not just a few

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the world to use technology, knowledge, data and innovation to empower millions of people, stressing that the true value of power lies in how it is used for the greater good.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
'Power to empower': PM Modi calls for technology to benefit millions, not just a few
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Power to empower': PM Modi calls for technology to benefit millions, not just a few
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