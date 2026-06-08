Powerful solar storm may light up skies tonight, raising chances of rare Aurora display in India

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth tonight because of the powerful solar eruption, increasing the chances of a rare aurora sighting in parts of northern India, particularly the high-altitude regions of Ladakh. The event started on June 6, when the Sun unleashed a massive cloud of magnetised plasma, a coronal mass ejection (CME), into space at a speed of around 1,400 kilometres per second. After travelling through space for nearly two days, the solar material is now reaching Earth.

The US Space Weather Prediction Centre has issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch, with brief periods of G4 (severe) conditions possible. The storm is expected to be at its strongest between 11.30 pm IST on Monday and 2.30 am IST on Tuesday. A geomagnetic storm is the interaction of charged particles from the Sun with Earth’s magnetic field, which can sometimes result in spectacular auroral displays near the poles.

Auroras, or the Northern Lights as they are popularly known, are shimmering curtains of green, red and purple light in the night sky when solar particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Such displays are typically limited to polar regions and are very rare in India.

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However, strong geomagnetic storms can push the auroral zone further south, creating a small possibility of visibility from the northernmost regions of India.

Hanle in Ladakh remains the most likely place for any auroral activity. Home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory and situated at an altitude of about 4,500 metres, Hanle offers some of the darkest and clearest skies in the country.

The region has already witnessed a rare aurora this year. On January 19, 2026, all-sky cameras at Hanle captured a red auroral glow, which was later confirmed by scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Tonight's G3 storm, with the potential to briefly intensify to G4 levels, could once again create favourable conditions for an aurora over the region.

Other locations with a smaller chance of witnessing the phenomenon include the Nubra Valley, Pangong Tso, parts of Kashmir and higher areas of Uttarakhand. Observers in these regions may be able to spot a faint red or pink glow near the northern horizon if conditions remain favourable.

Major Indian cities, however, are unlikely to see the display. Although Delhi is expected to have clear skies, heavy light pollution significantly reduces the chances of spotting any auroral activity. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai are forecast to remain under monsoon cloud cover, making observations virtually impossible.

The visibility of the aurora will depend largely on the orientation of the magnetic field embedded within the incoming solar cloud. Scientists are closely monitoring a component known as the Bz field. If it points southward upon arrival, it will connect more effectively with Earth's magnetic field, allowing auroral activity to extend further south. If it turns northward, the chances of visible auroras in India will diminish considerably. This critical measurement will only become clear shortly before the solar cloud reaches Earth, providing scientists with between 15 and 60 minutes of advance notice.

For those hoping to witness the phenomenon, experts recommend moving to a dark location away from artificial lights, facing north after midnight and allowing at least 20 minutes for eyes to adapt to the darkness. Cameras equipped with long-exposure settings or smartphones using night mode may capture colours and details that are difficult to see with the naked eye.

Elsewhere in the world, conditions are expected to be more favourable. Parts of Canada and the northern United States, including Minnesota, Seattle and Maine, are likely to experience strong displays. Scotland, Scandinavia, Iceland, northern Germany and parts of Poland are also expected to be among the best locations for viewing the Northern Lights.

In the Southern Hemisphere, observers in Tasmania, New Zealand's South Island and the southern regions of Argentina and Chile could witness the aurora australis if storm conditions remain strong.

For India, all eyes will be on Ladakh tonight as scientists and skywatchers wait to see whether the solar storm produces another rare chapter in the country's astronomical history.