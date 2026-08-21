Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘PR exposed on camera’: BJP accuses Congress of paying influencers Rs 25k to attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune event

‘PR exposed on camera’: BJP accuses Congress of paying influencers Rs 25k to attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune event

The BJP accused Congress of offering Rs 25,000 to social media influencers to attend Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Gunj’ event in Pune, while police have imposed several security and crowd-management conditions for the August 22 programme.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
‘PR exposed on camera’: BJP accuses Congress of paying influencers Rs 25k to attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune event
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘PR exposed on camera’: BJP accuses Congress of paying influencers Rs 25k to attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune event
2
3
4
5