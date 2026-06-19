/Pragmatism vs unpredictability: What PM Modi-Trump meeting at G7 signals for India-US ties

India-US ties: The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in over a year underscored the deep, yet complex, strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington. Held on the sidelines of the G7 outreach summit in Evian, France, the high-stakes dialogue saw both leaders signal tangible progress on a long-delayed trade deal, reaffirm defense ties, and address other key topics.
Notably, India and the US have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years across defence, trade, technology, energy and strategic affairs. The two countries also work closely through the Quad grouping alongside Australia and Japan.
US President Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Modi, describing him as "one of the world's toughest negotiators" and saying "India would continue to play a major role on the global stage under his leadership".
Asked about ongoing trade negotiations, Trump praised PM Modi's negotiating skills and suggested a bilateral trade agreement was nearing completion.
"He's (PM Modi) a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually."
"You look at this man (PM Modi). I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel."
"But actually, he's a killer. He's as tough as they come," the US President said.
The US President also praised PM Modi's commitment to both India and the bilateral relationship.
However, beneath the warm optics and Trump's praise for PM Modi lies a fundamental question that continues to create buzz in New Delhi: Can India truly rely on a US President whose geopolitical maneuvers remain unpredictable?
The past year has tested the resilience of India-US relations, with major structural flashpoints.
Following the May 2025 cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, President Trump repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the peace deal. New Delhi, maintaining its stance, firmly rejected those claims on multiple occasions.
In August, Washington imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. This was divided into a 25 per cent tariff targeting India's tariff structure on US goods, and an additional 25 per cent for purchase of Russian trade.
In the meantime, the conflict between Washington and Tehran and the disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz had already sent shockwaves through the global energy market and impacted several economies.
However, once an agreement was reached, PM Modi welcomed the breakthrough understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the West Asia conflict.
"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," he posted on X.
The bilateral engagement between PM Modi and Trump in France yielded critical breakthroughs and high-value strategic assurances.
Here are the major takeaways from the meet:
When questioned on the timeline for the India-US pact, Trump remarked that a deal is "very close," describing Prime Minister Modi as "one of the toughest" negotiators he has ever encountered.
This aligns with statements made earlier in June by Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, who confirmed that the interim trade framework is "99 per cent there."
The global energy market and maritime commerce have been rattled by the conflict between Washington and Tehran, particularly with disruptions choking the vital shipping route Strait of Hormuz.
PM Modi publicly praised Trump's efforts to restore stability in West Asia.
"Thanks to your efforts, Mr President, new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled," PM Modi said.
With the US-Iran conflict directly impacting the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for world's energy supply, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of keeping the maritime chokepoint open.
The issue is critical for India, which depends heavily on energy supplies moving through the strategic waterway.
"India can do anything they want with us," Trump said when asked about India's energy purchases from the US.
He added, "We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are."
PM Modi specifically raised concerns about Indian sailors working across global shipping routes.
"Their safety is of utmost importance to us," he said.
Trump later expressed sympathy over the recent deaths of Indian sailors, saying, "We love all of those people, they're great people."
In one of the most striking comments of the meeting, Trump suggested the US would stand by India in the event of an attack.
"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," he said while discussing defence ties.
Asked whether India could play a role in West Asia, Trump responded, "I think India plays a big role in everything."
He added, "As long as he's the leader, India is going to play a big role."
Ultimately, Trump’s latest olive branch proves that India's geopolitical standing is too big for Washington to ignore. However, given the contrast between sudden tariffs and latest security promises, New Delhi's best plan of action for the future should be a combination of practical thinking and watchful caution.
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