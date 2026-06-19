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Pragmatism vs unpredictability: What PM Modi-Trump meeting at G7 signals for India-US ties

India-US ties: Beneath the warm optics and Trump's praise for PM Modi lies a fundamental question that continues to create buzz in New Delhi: Can India truly rely on a US President whose geopolitical maneuvers remain unpredictable?

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Pragmatism vs unpredictability: What PM Modi-Trump meeting at G7 signals for India-US ties
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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