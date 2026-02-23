PRAHAAR at forefront as government rolls out national counter terrorism policy; Flags unstable neighbourhood - Details

With Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks continuing in the valley and sporadic instances across cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, the Government of India on Monday launched its counter terrorism policy. At the centre of the policy is PRAHAAR given that the nature of threats continues to change. The document reads that India has been at the forefront of the ongoing fight against terrorism for several decades now.

The counter-terrorism strategy of India, ‘PRAHAAR’, flows from these ideals and is predicated on the following -

P - Prevention of terror attacks to protect Indian citizens and interests;

R - Responses, which are swift and proportionate to the threat posed;

A - Aggregating internal capacities for achieving synergy in a whole-of-government approach;

H - Human rights and ‘Rule of Law’ based processes for mitigation of threats;

A - Attenuating the conditions enabling terrorism, including radicalization;

A - Aligning and shaping the international efforts to counter terrorism;

R - Recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach.

"While the nature of threats continues to change and present new challenges, India has remained consistently opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There has been a history of sporadic instability in the immediate neighborhood of India, which has often given rise to ungoverned spaces. Besides, a few countries in the region have sometimes used terrorism as an instrument of State Policy. Notwithstanding this, India does not link terrorism to any specific religion, ethnicity, nationality or civilisation," reads the document.

It said that India has always denounced terrorism and its use by any actor for achieving any stated or unstated ends, unambiguously and unequivocally.

"India has always stood by the victims of terrorism and has been steadfast in its belief that there can be no justification whatsoever for violence in the world. It is this principled approach which informs the Indian policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism. The coordinated multi-agency actions have greatly contributed towards success in Indian counter terrorism efforts," said the documents.

Talking about the way forward, the document said that there remains a scope for further cooperation and collaboration among various agencies for intelligence collection and investigation. The domestic counter terrorism legal regime needs to be amended from time to time to respond to the emerging challenges.

"There is a continual need for capacity building of the Counter Terrorism units/ATSs of States/UTs to respond to, neutralize and investigate terror-related incidents. To this end, uniformity in their structure, resources, training, and methodologies of investigation becomes important. To make appropriate cases against the perpetrators of acts of terrorism, there is a need to associate legal experts at every stage of investigation, right from registration of FIR to its culmination in prosecution," it reads.

Terrorist groups based outside, nowadays use the infrastructure, logistics and terrain knowledge of local outfits for launching attacks, it noted. National actions, coupled with international and regional cooperation, are key elements in addressing trans-national terrorism challenge.

"India remains committed to international cooperation and collaboration. To build consensus on the understanding of terrorism and the rights of victims of terrorism, India will continue to work for a comprehensive framework on international terrorism, while pursuing its counter-terrorism policy and strategy ‘Prahaar’, which aims to criminalize all terrorist acts and deny access to funds, weapons and safe havens to the terrorists, their financiers and supporters," it said.

The document noted that India would continue its efforts together with the international community to counter the global challenge of misuse of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for terrorist purposes. Besides, investment in technology and partnerships with private enterprise have been included to mitigate futuristic terror threats.