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Prahlad Joshi takes charge as the New Union Education Minister

Prahlad Joshi currently serves as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Prahlad Joshi takes charge as the New Union Education Minister
Image Credit: IANS

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