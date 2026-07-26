/Prahlad Joshi takes charge as the New Union Education Minister

Newly appointed Union Minister Prahlad Joshi officially assumed charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday, a day after the Centre reshuffled responsibilities following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The leadership change comes against the backdrop of weeks of nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for sweeping reforms in the country's examination system.
On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect. Prahlad Joshi was simultaneously entrusted with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Education while continuing to oversee his existing portfolios.
In an official statement, Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President had accepted Pradhan's resignation under Article 75(2) of the Constitution and directed that Prahlad Joshi be given charge of the Education Ministry in addition to his current responsibilities.
A senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency, Prahlad Joshi currently serves as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. He has also previously handled key ministries, including Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, making him one of the government's experienced cabinet ministers.
Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students. He said the move was aimed at ensuring that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not misused by what he described as "anti-national forces."
His resignation follows weeks of unrest across the country, with students taking to the streets to protest alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET paper leak controversy. Protesters demanded greater transparency in the examination process, accountability for those responsible, and comprehensive reforms to restore confidence in the system.
The political development has also had an immediate impact on the ongoing student agitation. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which had been leading a 37-day-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, announced that it was calling off the agitation "in good faith" after Pradhan's resignation and after receiving assurances from the government on its other key demands.
With Prahlad Joshi now heading the Education Ministry in addition to his existing responsibilities, the government's immediate focus is expected to be on restoring trust in the examination system and addressing concerns raised by students in the wake of the NEET controversy.
(with ANI inputs)
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