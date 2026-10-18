/China shuts down Tibetan girls' school, raising concerns over cultural identity

The Prairie Talent Girls’ School, an educational institution established to empower girls from nomadic communities in Tibet, was permanently closed on August 27, 2026, raising fresh concerns over China’s policies on Tibetan education, language and cultural identity, according to Phayul.
Also known as the Grassland Girls’ School and Snowland Grassland Girls’ School, the institution was established in 2005 by Tibetan monk and educator Venerable Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen, Phayul reported.
Located near the sacred Ragya Mountain in Golog, in the traditional Tibetan region of Amdo in Qinghai, the school aimed to provide educational opportunities to girls from pastoral families. It initially admitted 40 girls each year, with enrolment reportedly rising to 240 within six years. Its first batch of students graduated in 2010, with several securing top positions in primary school examinations across Golog.
The school offered a mix of modern education and traditional Tibetan learning. Its curriculum included Tibetan language, Buddhism, science, Tibetan medicine, traditional arts and crafts, thangka painting and computer studies. Students from U-Tsang, Kham and Amdo attended the institution, which became an important centre for preserving Tibetan culture and heritage.
Authorities later took control of the school and renamed it Ragya Town Girls’ Middle School under a “privately run, publicly funded” arrangement. Online footage reportedly showed distressed students crying, while textbooks and teaching materials lay scattered inside the premises.
Former students also shared photographs and memories of the institution, mourning the loss of a school that had played an important role in their education and personal development.
The closure came shortly before the school’s 21st anniversary on October 15. What would have been a celebration instead became a moment of sadness for former students, Phayul reported.
The development follows the closure of another institution founded by Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen, the award-winning Jigme Gyaltsen Nationalities Vocational School. It shut down on July 12, 2024, after operating for nearly three decades, according to Phayul.
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