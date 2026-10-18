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China shuts down Tibetan girls' school, raising concerns over cultural identity

The closure came shortly before the school’s 21st anniversary on October 15. What would have been a celebration instead became a moment of sadness for former students.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
China shuts down Tibetan girls' school, raising concerns over cultural identity
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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