New Delhi: A special court in Bengaluru on Saturday sentenced former Member of Parliament and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment in a rape case.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has also been imposed on Prajwal Revanna. The court said that the victim will be given a compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

Karnataka | Expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for People's Representatives in connection with a rape case of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district



The conviction, delivered on Friday by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat of the court designated to handle cases involving MPs and MLAs, marks the first judgment in a series of four rape and sexual assault cases filed against the 34-year-old politician.

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution sought the maximum punishment, arguing that the severity of the offence warranted a life term.

This particular case involves the rape of a 48-year-old domestic worker employed at the Revanna family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, located in Karnataka's Hassan district. The victim was allegedly assaulted twice in 2021, first at the farmhouse and later at a residence in Bengaluru. According to the charges, Revanna also recorded the assaults on his mobile phone.