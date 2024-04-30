Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) MP And Hassan Candidate, Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

New Delhi: The Janta Dal (Secular) on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP and the party's candidate from the seat Prajwal Revanna from the party on Tuesday. The JD(S) has also issued a show-cause notice over accusations of sexual abuse against him. Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been booked in an alleged sexual harassment case reported by his former housekeeper.

JD(S) core committee president GT Deve Gowda said in a press conference that the party supports the formation of an SIT against Prajwal Revanna. He mentioned that they proposed the suspension of Revanna from the party to the party's national president until the SIT investigation concludes. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also maintained that Prajwal Revanna, his nephew, will continue to be suspended until the SIT investigation concludes.

The charges filed include accusations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and violation of a woman's dignity, as per sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Karnataka police to provide a report within three days regarding claims of sexual abuse concerning Lok Sabha MP Revanna, reported PTI.

As per the agency, In a letter to Karnataka DGP, the NCW drew attention to this matter following the circulation of several explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly engaged in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women.

The commission urged quick and firm action to catch the accused, who is said to have left the country.