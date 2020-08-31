Pranab Mukherjee, former President, dies aged 84

NEW DELHI: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India, was hospitalised at the Army Hospital on August 10.

He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and tests revealed a large clot in his brain for which he underwent an emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery Mukherjee remained critical and on ventilator support.

Ahead of his hospitalisation, the Congress leader had tweeted, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Mukherjee's son Abhijit took to Twitter and made the announcement. In a post, he said, "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You Folded hands."

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on the demise and wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Union Defence Minister tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence."

Pranab's career in politics spanned over five decades.