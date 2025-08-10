Prashant Kishor Alleges Nitish Kumar Lacks Fitness, Incable To Continue As CM

In a sharp political attack ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday appealed to voters to move beyond Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that Kumar's physical and mental health no longer permit him to effectively lead the state.

Speaking to mediapersons at a roadshow in Bihar's Nalanda, Jan Suraaj founder said, "Due to the good work done by Nitish Kumar, people, especially the people of Nalanda-Harnaut, made him the Chief Minister for 20 years. But today, Nitish Kumar's physical and mental condition is not such that he can remain the Chief Minister. He has grown old; that is why people now have to look beyond Nitish."

He further said that roads were improved and electricity was provided during Nitish Kumar's tenure as Chief Minister, but he failed to provide education and employment. "During Nitish's rule, roads were improved, and electricity was provided, but people did not get employment, and migration did not stop. Nalanda has definitely developed more than other districts, but the poverty of the people here has never been eradicated.

"Till now, no provision has been made for education and employment for the children of the people here," Kishor said.

Earlier on August 3, Kishor criticised the Election Commission over the alleged removal of names from the electoral rolls but asserted that "those whose names remain on the voter list are enough to remove BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Jan Suraaj founder also launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he has no issues to talk about. Yadav has claimed that his name is missing in the draft electoral rolls of Bihar.

Kishor said, "Tejashwi Yadav has no issues to talk about; there is no doubt that the Election Commission is removing people's names... but those whose names remain on the voter list are enough to remove BJP and Nitish Kumar, how many names will they cut? ...

The people of Bihar have decided that they want employment, not empty speeches... no one is going to fall for false promises; those whose names are not on the list will fight the Election Commission, the Election Commission is not the master; the people are the masters. Whoever the people vote for will win."

Taking aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kishor accused him of "mocking" the people of Bihar in Delhi. He also accused Gandhi of showing indifference when Biharis are "attacked" in different states.

Notably, assembly polls are due later this year.