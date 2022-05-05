हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km Padyatra from Bihar's Champaran, says no political party for now

Interacting with media after his tweet that he would "go to the Real Masters".... "to better understand the issues and path to-Peoples Good Governance", Prashant Kishor said that whatever he has would be dedicated to Bihar.

Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km Padyatra from Bihar's Champaran, says no political party for now
Zee News file pic

Patna: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday (May 5) announced that he will not form any political party, and would rather undertake a 3000 km padyatra from Champaran district. 

Interacting with media after his tweet that he would "go to the Real Masters".... "to better understand the issues and path to-Peoples Good Governance", Prashant Kishor said that whatever he has would be dedicated to Bihar.

He also announced that he would begin a 3,000 km Padyatra (march) from October 2 to meet as many people as possible.

The Election strategist further added that there are no elections in Bihar in the near future, therefore, a political party was not part of his plan for now.

ANI quoted him as saying, "In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) and make them part of it. I'll embark on 3000 kms 'Padyatra' across Bihar from October 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran."

When asked about the Congress party, the poll strategist said, "Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important and so did I. Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do."

Earlier on May 2, Prashant Kishor tweeted, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance." 

This social media message has created rumours in the political circles that the election strategist may float his own political party.

Notably, Prashant Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, as he was the vice president of the Janata Dal-United led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

