Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that he will not join Congress as a party member.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor, who was in talks with the senior Congress leadership for his entry in the party, wrote, "I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

The strategist, however, may extend his consultancy to Congress for the 2024 General Elections.

The Congress party has also made an official announcement saying that Prashant Kishor won't be joining the party.

The declaration came a day after Sonia Gandhi had announced the constitution of the group.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, "Following a presentation and discussion with Prashant Kishor, the Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party."

The group was formed after a report was submitted by an eight-member committee on April 21.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today she discussed the report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress President has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group for 2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," the party had said in an official statement on Monday.

Surjewala, who did not want to comment on the members of the group, said: "But as I have said, the Empowered Action Group will strategise for the 2024 general elections.

