/Prashant Kishor enters Bihar assembly from Bankipur but why has the third-placed RJD rattled runner-up BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has lost its coveted Bankipur assembly seat to Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor. The victory margin for Kishor stands at 19324 votes. The RJD, which was a main opposition party during the last election, has been relegated to third place with just 14273 votes. The analysis of the voter data shows that while the BJP lost a certain percentage of its vote bank to Jan Suraaj, the winning party benefitted most from the transfer of core RJD vote bank that included Muslims and Yadavs.
The Bankipur bypoll tells a more nuanced story than the headline suggests.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 3, 2026
In the 2025 Assembly election:
• Turnout: 41.1%
• BJP: 63.25%
• RJD: 29.83%
In the 2026 bypoll:
• Turnout: 33.3% (down by nearly 8 percentage points)
• BJP: 34.4%
• RJD: 10.95%
• Jan Suraaj:…
The BJP took cognisance of the defeat as its president Nitin Nabin said that the party will not only introspect the result but will work harder to win over the voters. "We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat for expressing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party....In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness, and with renewed energy and determination, we will continue to go among the people and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust," said Nabin.
The result has rattled the BJP because a division of votes with RJD's strong presence could have benefitted the saffron party, preventing the loss from the high-profile seat. Warning the opposition, BJP leader Amit Malviya noted that the RJD effectively handed its vote base to Jan Suraaj to block the BJP—a strategy he cautioned will prove detrimental to the RJD's long-term prospects.
“In 2011, in West Bengal, the Congress party made political space for the Trinamool Congress to defeat the Left. The result was that Trinamool grew stronger, while Congress was pushed to the margins. In Delhi too, Congress repeated the same mistake. In the name of stopping the BJP, it made space for the Aam Aadmi Party, and ultimately its vote share shrank to nearly 2%,” said Malviya.
He further said that what happened in Bankipur is a warning for the RJD. “If, in the effort to defeat the BJP, its votes have shifted toward the Jan Suraaj Party, history shows that such a strategy often weakens the party that gives up its political ground more than the main rival,” he said.
Malviya, however, reminded people how the BJP lost the 2018 Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh but captured the seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2011, the Congress stepped aside in West Bengal to help the Trinamool defeat the Left. The result? Trinamool grew, while the Congress was reduced to the margins.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 3, 2026
The same mistake was repeated in Delhi. By ceding political space in the name of stopping the BJP, the Congress…
“Similarly, in the 2023 Kasba Peth assembly by-election in Maharashtra, the BJP had to face defeat to Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. But in the 2024 assembly election, the BJP not only won back the Kasba Peth seat but also, as the leader of the NDA, secured 232 seats to achieve a massive majority, emerging as the single largest party,” said Malviya.
The BJP leader added that the party will draw the right conclusions from this result and move forward with renewed energy, and continue to work with full commitment to fulfill every promise made to the people of Bihar.
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