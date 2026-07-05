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Prashant Kishor ready for election debut, to contest in Bihar bypoll from Bankipur

This marks the first official confirmation that Prashant Kishor will contest the seat, putting an end to days of speculation over whether he would take on the BJP in one of its long-held bastions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
Prashant Kishor ready for election debut, to contest in Bihar bypoll from Bankipur
Image Credit: IANS

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