/Prashant Kishor ready for election debut, to contest in Bihar bypoll from Bankipur

Election strategist Prashant Kishor to finally make election debut, the Jaan Suraj founder will contest from Bankipur assembly constituency in the Bihar bypolls, Jan Suraaj Party chief Manoj Bharti announced on Sunday.
Bankipur assembly constituency is considered a traditional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold. The seat was vacated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin’s Rajya Sabha induction and his promotion as the BJP national president.
This marks the first official confirmation that Prashant Kishor will contest the seat, putting an end to days of speculation over whether he would take on the BJP in one of its long-held bastions.
The by-election became necessary after Nitin Nabin, who won the seat by a significant margin in the previous Bihar Assembly elections and is now the national president of the BJP, resigned from the Assembly to move to the Rajya Sabha.
The Bankipur seat has been consistently held by the BJP for decades.
Addressing the media, Prashant Kishor said his party would fight the by-election with full conviction and vigour. He described a victory as the foundation for “alternative politics” in Bihar.
“For the past four years, Jan Suraaj has been my life, and for the next ten years—until the vision of change in Bihar is realised—I have no other purpose,” Kishor said. “I see contesting the Bankipur by-election as a crucial step towards that goal.”
He added that after Jan Suraaj’s campaign connected with thousands and millions of people in November 2025, many supporters felt disappointed by the results.
“Most of them believe that if Jan Suraaj wins the Bankipur by-election, it will not only strengthen the movement but also revive the vision of change in Bihar. I accept this responsibility with humility and thank all my colleagues, workers, and leaders,” he said.
Kishor also expressed gratitude to party workers and leaders for reposing their trust in him.
Voting for the Bankipur by-polls is slated for July 30, with results to be declared on August 3. All political parties are busy with preparations for the by-elections.
The Congress has already voiced its support for Kishor in the elections, while all eyes are now on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to see whether it will throw its weight behind the JSP leader in the bid to snatch the seat long held by the BJP.
(with IANS inputs)
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