Prashant Kishor Rejects Claims Of Double Voter Registration In Bihar And Bengal

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday dismissed allegations of dual voter registration, stating that he has been officially registered as a voter in Bihar's Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier issued a notice to Kishor regarding purported double enrolment in both Bihar and West Bengal, seeking his clarification within three days.

“I am a voter from the Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. For two years, while I was in Kolkata, I had applied for a voter ID card there. Since 2021, my voter ID has been for the Kargahar Assembly constituency,” Kishor explained.

He also questioned the poll body’s procedures, adding, “If the ECI is saying that my name is enrolled as an elector in other places as well, then why are they troubling everyone by carrying out the SIR? I have nothing to do with the notice issued by the ECI...”

According to the notice issued by the Returning Officer of Kargahar, Kishor’s name appeared in electoral rolls for both Bihar and West Bengal. The report cited a newspaper article from 28 October 2025, stating that Kishor was registered in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur constituency as well as in Kargahar’s 209th Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the ECI to update the voter list has faced criticism from several opposition parties, who have raised concerns over its implementation and impact.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled in two phases on 6 and 11 November 2025, making the accuracy of voter lists a key issue ahead of the polls.



(With inputs from ANI)