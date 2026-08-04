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Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur win: Five reasons behind BJP’s defeat

The seat fell vacant after BJP President Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Bankipur Assembly Bypoll 2026, Prashant Kishor Bankipur bypoll win, Bankipur Assembly election result, BJP defeat in Bihar bypoll, Jan Suraaj Party victory, Prashant Kishor political career, Bihar election news 2026

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:21 AM IST
Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur win: Five reasons behind BJP’s defeat

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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