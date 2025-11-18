Prashant Kishor Takes Responsibility For Jan Suraaj’s Defeat, Announces Day-Long Fast On Nov 20

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, publicly accepted full responsibility for his party’s poor performance in the Bihar elections. Speaking at a press conference, Kishor said the organisation had made an “honest effort” over the last three years but failed to win the trust of the people.

“We made an honest effort, but it was completely unsuccessful. There’s no harm in admitting this. “Forget systemic change; we couldn’t even bring a change in power. If the public did not show faith in us, the responsibility is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100%,” the JSP founder said.

Kishor added that although Jan Suraaj could not achieve electoral success, the party played a role in “changing Bihar’s politics” by raising new issues and challenging old narratives. He said the defeat has made him reflect on mistakes in the party’s strategy and communication.

No Backing Down From Mission

Despite the setback, Kishor emphasised that he will not step away from his mission to reform Bihar. “I will work twice as hard as you have seen me work over the past three years. “There is no question of backing down. There is no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better,” he said.

He said the loss has strengthened his determination rather than weakened it, and that Jan Suraaj would continue its work at the grassroots.

Announces Silent Fast on November 20

As a form of atonement, Kishor announced a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20. He said the fast is meant to reflect on the shortcomings in his efforts.

“I failed to explain to the people of Bihar the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system,” he said.

He stressed that his party had not engaged in caste politics, communal narratives, or unethical practices. “We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime,” he said, adding that Jan Suraaj never tried to divide society or buy votes.