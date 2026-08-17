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Prashant Kishor to take oath as MLA today after Bankipur victory

Prashant Kishor will take oath as a Bihar MLA on Monday after securing a decisive victory in the Bankipur by-election, becoming the Jan Suraaj Party’s first elected legislator.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
Prashant Kishor to take oath as MLA today after Bankipur victory
Image Credit: IANS

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Prashant Kishor to take oath as MLA today after Bankipur victory
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