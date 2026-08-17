/Prashant Kishor to take oath as MLA today after Bankipur victory

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, will be sworn in as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday following his decisive victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am in the office of Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, located in the main building of the Assembly.
As per a letter issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Kishor has been asked to appear at the specified time and venue to take the oath or make the required affirmation.
Prashant Kishor became the first elected MLA of the Jan Suraaj Party after defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur Assembly by-election. The outcome marked Kishor’s maiden electoral victory since entering politics and constituted a major breakthrough for the relatively new party.
Polling in the Bankipur constituency was held on July 30, with the counting of votes conducted on August 3.
Kishor maintained his lead throughout the counting process and ultimately won by a margin of 19,324 votes. He secured 64,151 votes, while BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha polled 44,827 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished third with 14,273 votes.
The outcome also ended the BJP’s uninterrupted control of the Bankipur constituency, which the party had held since 1995.
The win carried particular weight because Bankipur has long been viewed as a BJP bastion. The party’s prolonged dominance of the seat rendered Kishor’s triumph a significant political upset.
Following the oath-taking ceremony, Kishor will formally commence his term as an MLA and become the first legislator elected on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket. His success has secured the nascent party its maiden presence in the Bihar Assembly and elevated the Bankipur by-election into one of the most closely observed political events in the state.
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