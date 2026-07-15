/Prashant Kishor wealth revealed: Know how rich he is and how much his wife owns

After launching the party on October 2, 2024, Kishor had earlier shared details about the finances behind his political journey. In September 2025, he said that he and organisations associated with him had earned Rs 241 crore through consultancy work over three years. He added that Rs 30.95 crore was paid as GST (Goods and Services Tax), Rs 20 crore as income tax and Rs 98.75 crore was donated to the Jan Suraaj.