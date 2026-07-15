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  • /Prashant Kishor wealth revealed: Know how rich he is and how much his wife owns

Prashant Kishor wealth revealed: Know how rich he is and how much his wife owns

After years of working behind the scenes as a political strategist, Kishor is now contesting his first election from Patna’s Bankipur Assembly constituency against BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha and RJD’s Rekha Gupta.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:20 AM IST
Prashant Kishor wealth revealed: Know how rich he is and how much his wife owns
Image Credit: Jan Suraaj Party Bankipur Assembly bypoll candidate Prashant Kishor shows a victory sign as he files his nomination papers, in Patna on July 13. (Photo: ANI)

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