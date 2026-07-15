/Prashant Kishor wealth revealed: Know how rich he is and how much his wife owns

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor’s wife Jahnavi Das owns more assets than him, with her total wealth estimated at around Rs 102 crore compared to the political strategist-turned-politician’s Rs 96 crore. The details came out after the Jan Swaraj Party chief submitted his nomination affidavit for the Bankipur bypoll, his first election contest.
The details also reveal that a major share of Jahnavi’s wealth comes from movable assets, while Kishor has a larger share of immovable property.
After launching the party on October 2, 2024, Kishor had earlier shared details about the finances behind his political journey. In September 2025, he said that he and organisations associated with him had earned Rs 241 crore through consultancy work over three years. He added that Rs 30.95 crore was paid as GST (Goods and Services Tax), Rs 20 crore as income tax and Rs 98.75 crore was donated to the Jan Suraaj.
The affidavit states that Kishor has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore, while Jahnavi has movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore.
He has cash of Rs 65,570, while she has Rs 1.95 lakh in cash. His fixed deposits are valued at Rs 7.36 crore; whereas, Jahnavi’s fixed deposits stand at around Rs 67 lakh.
In terms of immovable assets, Kishor owns property worth Rs 73.87 crore. Jahnavi’s immovable assets are valued at Rs 12.42 crore.
Jahnavi is a doctor by profession and works as senior advisor, special projects, at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital in New Delhi. She first appeared publicly with Kishor in 2024 during a women’s dialogue event organised by the Jan Suraaj in Patna’s Bapu Sabhagar. Introducing her at the event, he had said, “She is from Assam and cannot speak Hindi.”
The affidavit mentions that Kishor does not own any agricultural land. He has around 3 acres and 21 decimals of land where a rice mill once operated but is now closed.
He also owns land and apartments in Patna, Delhi and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, he has ancestral properties in Buxar, Rohtas and Ghaziabad registered in the names of his mother Indira Pandey and grandfather Raghuvir Pandey.
Jahnavi owns apartments in Dispur and Guwahati in Assam. She also has an apartment in Noida, although possession of that property has not so far been received.
The affidavit also gives details about their gold and silver holdings. Kishor owns a 0.6-gram emerald gold ring valued at around Rs 1.35 lakh. Jahnavi has 475 grams of gold and 200 grams of silver, with the combined value estimated at Rs 64.58 lakh.
The affidavit also lists the liabilities of Prashant Kishor and Jahnavi Das. He has declared loans worth Rs 5.77 crore, while his wife has a liability of around Rs 55 lakh.
During the 2024-25 financial year, Kishor’s declared income stood at Rs 58.45 lakh after he donated Rs 10 crore to the Jan Suraaj under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act.
His company, Vedhas Ventures Private Limited, contributed Rs 85 crore to the Jan Suraaj and Rs 50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation in the same financial year. The company had also donated Rs 2.75 crore to the Joy of Giving Global Foundation in 2023-24.
Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, Kishor paid Rs 4.45 crore as income tax, while Jahnavi paid Rs 32.02 lakh. He also paid Rs 5.58 crore as GST between 2021-22 and 2025-26.
The affidavit states that eight criminal cases are pending against Prashant Kishor in Patna, Saharsa, Bettiah and Muzaffarpur. Charges have not been framed in any of these cases.
He completed his grade 10 education from Buxar and grade 12 from Patna Science College. He earned a BBA degree from the Lucknow University between 1996 and 1999 and later completed a master’s degree in healthcare management from the College of India, Hyderabad, during 2001-2003.
Kishor is contesting the Bankipur bypoll against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Gupta and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.
A 32-year-old BJP booth-level worker, Sinha has declared assets worth Rs 20.28 lakh. He has Rs 70,000 cash, no loans and no criminal cases pending against him. His gold and silver holdings are valued at Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 48,000 respectively.
RJD’s Gupta, who is a 46-year-old businesswoman, has declared total assets worth Rs 6.27 crore. She has gold worth Rs 67 lakh and silver worth Rs 3.67 lakh. A property-related case is pending against her.
Jan Shakti Janta Dal candidate Veena Manavi, transgender candidate Priya and Socialist (India) candidate and auto driver Naveen Tiwari are among other candidates contesting the Bankipur bypoll.
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