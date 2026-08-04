In a significant political transition, political strategist Prashant Kishor has finally made a foray into electoral politics through becoming a legislator in the Bankipur assembly byelection and breaking the BJP’s stronghold of more than 3 decades.
For Kishor, who saw his fledgling political party, Jan Suraaj fail miserably in 2025 Bihar Assembly elections by failing to win any seats despite getting 4.44% vote share in 238 seats, personally contesting the Bankipur by-poll has come out as a defining moment by bringing him to center-stage of Bihar’s political affairs.
First coming into the limelight in the run-up to 2014 General Elections following his resignation from a UN mission, Kishor gained political prominence by playing the role of the chief election strategist of the then candidate Narendra Modi. He had devised novel campaigns such as 'Chai Pe Charcha' and even 3D hologram rallies that helped BJP secure an absolute majority.
Thereafter, having had fallout with BJP leadership, Kishor proved the flexibility of his campaign machinery by devising winning strategies for some big regional battles:
In 2018, Kishor officially became a member of the Janata Dal (United), quickly making his mark as the de facto number two within the party under the leadership of the chief minister Nitish Kumar. But due to the friction between him and senior members of the party as well as ideology regarding governance, Kishor decided to exit the political consultancy business after three years.
Realising that advisory positions behind the closed doors would not revolutionize the political framework in Bihar, Kishor chose to step down as a professional political strategist.
Organising a multi-thousand-kilometer-long Jan Suraaj Padayatra in the rural parts of Bihar, he officially founded the Jan Suraaj Party to create a new alternative political paradigm based on the data.
Following the demise of the Bankipur assembly constituency after BJP leader Nitin Nabin's election to the Rajya Sabha, Kishor jumped at the chance of conducting a political experiment. Bankipur, which has always been under the rule of BJP from 1995 onwards, was considered impregnable.
Facing his first direct electoral battle against BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and the RJD's Rekha Gupta, Kishor adopted a populist strategy of rational conversation, youth employment, and overall administrative reforms:
"Bankipur was not merely a contest for a vacant seat; it was a test of whether rational, data-backed politics could dismantle entrenched caste-based voting blocs," noted political analysts in Patna.
Through the win, Kishor has ensured a renewed place for Jan Suraaj in the political mainstream, positioning the party as a worthy opponent of both the ruling alliance NDA and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
As Kishor enters the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he will bring about new dynamics within the opposition benches. Noted for his articulate communication skills in governance, education, and economic development, experts predict Kishor will be able to oppose Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav on governance, education, and economic development issues.
Kishor's success in winning the votes of urban and educated voters in Bankipur shows a change in Bihar politics because data-driven politics has been proved successful against traditional politics.
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