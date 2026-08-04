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  • /From election kingmaker to Bankipur MLA: How Prashant Kishor smashed BJP's fortress to draft Bihar's new political script

From election kingmaker to Bankipur MLA: How Prashant Kishor smashed BJP's fortress to draft Bihar's new political script

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has won the Bankipur assembly byelection, marking his first victory in direct electoral politics and ending the BJP's 30-year hold over the Patna constituency. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
From election kingmaker to Bankipur MLA: How Prashant Kishor smashed BJP's fortress to draft Bihar's new political script
Image Credit: Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From election kingmaker to Bankipur MLA: How Prashant Kishor smashed BJP's fortress to draft Bihar's new political script
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