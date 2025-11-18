Advertisement
Prashant Kishor's New Challenge For Nitish Kumar After Huge Defeat In Bihar Polls, Says 'Will Quit If...'

Bihar Election Result 2025: The poll strategist turned politician, Prashant Kishor, acknowledged the failure of his party in the recent elections, admitting that the organisation was unable to bring about a change in power in Bihar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prashant Kishor's New Challenge For Nitish Kumar After Huge Defeat In Bihar Polls, Says 'Will Quit If...'Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Bihar Election Result 2025: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday issued a new challenge to the Nitish Kumar–led Janata Dal (United) [JDU], hinting that he would “quit” politics if the government fulfilled its promise of transferring Rs. 1 lakh to women under self-employment schemes. This statement comes soon after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, in which the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory, defeating the Mahagathbandhan. However, Jan Suraaj failed to win even a single seat in the state.

The poll strategist turned politician, Prashant Kishor, acknowledged the failure of his party in the recent elections, admitting that the organisation was unable to bring about a change in power in Bihar. 

Furthermore, the Jan Suraaj founder has also taken a 'maun upvas' (vow of silence) for "failing to change the government".

"We made an honest effort, but it was completely unsuccessful. There's no harm in admitting this. Forget about systemic change; we couldn't even bring about a change in power. But we certainly played some role in changing Bihar's politics." Kishor said at a press conference in Bihar.

Taking responsibility for the party's failure, Kishor said, "There must have been some mistake in our efforts, in our thinking, in the way we explained that the public had not elected us. If the public did not show faith in us, then the responsibility for that is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100 per cent on myself, that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar."

As a mark of atonement, Kishor announced a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th.

"I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down. There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better. I failed to explain to the people of Bihar the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system. Therefore, as atonement, I will observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th... " he said.

Meanwhile, he also added that if Nitish Kumar transfers the Rs. 2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women, he will "retire from politics, and..."

Watch His Full Statement Here: 

Jan Suraaj's Performance In Bihar Election 

Jan Suraaj failed to open an account in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Even after garnering huge public support during the campaign, the party was unable to win a single seat. 

Jan Suraaj party had contested 238 of Bihar's 243 Assembly seats.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finished a close second with 85. The NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. 

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

AIMIM won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

(with ANI inputs) 

