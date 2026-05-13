Prateek Yadav's sudden demise: How the non-political son of Mulayam Singh carved his own branch in a legendary family tree

Prateek Yadav's death: The younger son of the late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek Yadav, died early Wednesday morning. The 38-year-old breathed his last in Lucknow due to some unknown causes.

As per reports, Prateek suffered a sudden medical emergency on Wednesday and was immediately shifted to Lucknow's Civil Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Interestingly, while being part of an influential Indian political dynasty, Prateek was known for pursuing his own individualistic pursuits without involving himself in active politics and was mostly seen involved in his businesses.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav's mysterious final post and flying passion draw attention after his death: A look at his digital legacy

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Meet India's most influential dynasty

Prateek belonged to a family tree that continues to be dominant in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for decades now. While his brother is in charge of the opposition party, his wife works with the ruling dispensation.

Father : Mulayam Singh Yadav, Founder of SP, Former CM, Former Union Defense Minister.

: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Founder of SP, Former CM, Former Union Defense Minister. Mother : Sadhna Gupta (Second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav)

: Sadhna Gupta (Second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav) Wife : Aparna Yadav, Senior BJP Leader, Vice-Chairperson, UP State Commission for Women

: Aparna Yadav, Senior BJP Leader, Vice-Chairperson, UP State Commission for Women Brother (step): Akhilesh Yadav, Former CM, President SP

Akhilesh Yadav, Former CM, President SP Sister-in-law: Dimple Yadav, Member of Parliament

Extended family: The late individual was hailed as the nephew of the seasoned politician, Shivpal Singh Yadav, while also a cousin to Members of Parliament, Dharmendra Yadav and Aditya Yadav.

Prateek Yadav's life away from the hustings

Prateek tied the knot with Aparna Yadav in the year 2011. While Prateek continued to keep his distance from the world of politics, having sworn an oath in the year 2017, his wife became a well-known personality. Aparna started out by working with the Samajwadi Party, where she contested the Lucknow Cantt constituency in 2017, before defecting to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly polls in 2022.

Prateek made a name for himself as a fitness expert, who owned a series of expensive gyms as well as engaged in real estate and investment ventures.

Political leaders' condolences

The untimely passing of the businessman has caused an uproar in the political circles of Uttar Pradesh irrespective of affiliations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt condolences, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members."

The Samajwadi Party offered a humble eulogy to the departed through its social media handle on the platform X. "May the departed soul rest in peace and may God give the family the strength to bear this immense loss."

Leaders of the BJP too expressed their condolences towards the Yadav Family, which was an important blow to their family.

Digital legacy

Prateek, in his last days, made use of social media by posting his love for airplanes and physical fitness. His last post, a quote that read "Treat life as it treats animals," became a source of mourning for fans who recognized how much he believed in living life gently while having a distinguished background.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav's mysterious final post and flying passion draw attention after his death: A look at his digital legacy