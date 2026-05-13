Prateek Yadav died of cardiac arrest, autopsy reveals injury marks on body

The post-mortem examination of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has concluded that he died due to a sudden cardiac arrest caused by a severe pulmonary thromboembolism, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the autopsy report, the 38-year-old suffered from a “massive pulmonary thromboembolism”, a serious medical condition in which blood clots formed in the legs or pelvic region travel through the bloodstream and block arteries in the lungs. Doctors said the condition led to cardiorespiratory collapse, ultimately resulting in his death.

Medical experts conducting the examination preserved samples of cardiac and pulmonary thromboembolic material for histopathological testing, while the viscera have been sent for chemical analysis and handed over to the investigating authorities.

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Prateek Yadav, who was the half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning following a prolonged illness.

Also Read: Prateek Yadav's sudden demise: How the non-political son of Mulayam Singh carved his own branch in a legendary family tree

Civil Hospital Director Dr G.P. Gupta said doctors were rushed to his residence after information was received around 5 am regarding a sudden deterioration in his health. He was later brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead at approximately 5.55 am.

The post-mortem report also noted six injury marks on different parts of his body. These included signs of severe contusions and underlying blood accumulation on the right side of the chest, right arm, right forearm, right elbow and left wrist.

According to the findings, the first injury measured 14×7 cm and was located on the front portion of the chest. Doctors observed reddish-brown discolouration at the centre and greenish-yellow marks around the edges. The second injury, measuring 19×12 cm, was found on the back of the right arm, while the third, measuring 24×8 cm, appeared on the right forearm.

The fourth injury, measuring 6×4 cm, was also located on the right forearm. The fifth was identified near the right elbow, while the sixth mark was found on the left wrist. The report stated that blood accumulation beneath these injuries supported the medical assessment.

Doctors clarified that all six injuries were ante-mortem in nature, indicating they had occurred before death.

The report further stated that the first three injuries were estimated to be between five and seven days old, while the remaining three appeared to have been sustained roughly a day before his death.

Also read: Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow

(With IANS inputs)