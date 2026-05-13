Prateek Yadav's mysterious final post and flying passion draw attention after his death: A look at his digital legacy

Prateek Yadav death: Amidst the shocking death of the second youngest son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, eyes have shifted to the social media footprint left behind by Prateek Yadav. The fitness guru and businessman, Prateek Yadav, shared a mysterious final post and showed interest in aviation in addition to his other passions.

Prateek Yadav's Final post before passing away: Flying high

It is worth mentioning here that the last update on the profile of Prateek Yadav was made on April 3, where he shared an interesting video for the benefit of his followers on Instagram.

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Aviation hobby: Besides being a known car lover and bodybuilder, he took up a hobby of flying private jets in the form of aviation.

Reactions to post: Many of his followers expressed surprise at his ability to handle the private jet in the video. This post highlights some of his other interests other than the politics.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow

Mysterious final message on profile: Treat animals with care

Among the posts that have garnered special attention after his death is one pinned atop his profile. The post, still sitting at the top of his timeline, says:

"Treat life as it treats animals."

The post, which generated several different meanings, was well-received for its message of kindness. However, a few users chose to discuss his personal affairs via the comments section. "If your relationship is broken, then why are you suffering?" one of them asked, alluding to reports of discord within the family.

The digital footprint of an exercise hero

It is evident that Prateek maintained his profile in the context of his passion for fitness. As the proprietor of a high-end gymnasium, he posts about:

Gym progression: Countless pictures and video clips documenting his intense exercise regimen.

Luxury lifestyle: Posts reflecting his lavish car fleet and other entrepreneurial initiatives such as real estate investments.

Political neutrality upheld

Prateek stuck to his promise made in 2017 to avoid politics in any way possible, even in the digital space. All his social media activities were limited to his fitness and business endeavors, leaving the political affairs of the state to his stepbrother Akhilesh Yadav, and his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

ALSO READ | Who was Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother at the centre of wedding row with Aparna Yadav