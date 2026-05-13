Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046955https://zeenews.india.com/india/prateek-yadav-mulayam-singh-yadav-son-dies-lucknow-hospital-details-3046955.html
NewsIndiaPrateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow
PRATEEK YADAV

Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at 38 in Lucknow. Declared "brought dead" at Civil Hospital, his sudden demise is now under investigation with a post-mortem scheduled at KGMU.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in LucknowPrateek Yadav death news. (PHOTO: X/@shivaxind)

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday morning in Lucknow. He was 38 years old.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NEET UG 2026
NEET Paper leak: Probe exposes deep-rooted network behind test system crisis
Asaduddin Owaisi
Price of patriotism? Owaisi slams PM Modi over imminent fuel hikes
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 points table: GT jump to No. 1 spot after thrashing SRH by 82 runs
NEET paper leak
NTA admits irregularities; DG says preliminary probe led to NEET cancellation
Sai Sudharsan
IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Rabada, Holder power Gujarat Titans to 82-win over SRH
Uttar Pradesh
CM Yogi urges public to follow PM Modi’s fuel and gold conservation appeal
Sangli accident
6 devotees killed after sudden storm triggers deadly temple collapse in Sangli
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ex-India coach Bangar gives his verdict on KKR's IPL 2026 playoffs chances
PM Modi
Gold trade slows in Kashmir after PM’s appeal as jewellers report cancellation
Where to travel in which month
From summer holidays to winter vacation: 12 best places to visit in India