Prateek Yadav, younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at 38 in Lucknow. Declared "brought dead" at Civil Hospital, his sudden demise is now under investigation with a post-mortem scheduled at KGMU.