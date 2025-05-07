Praveen Sood Gets 1-Year Extension As CBI Chief Amid Stalemate Over Successor
The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood is extended for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2025.
The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Soon extended for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2025. pic.twitter.com/aDSsuDMFD2— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025
This is a developing story, details to follow...
