Praveen Sood Gets 1-Year Extension As CBI Chief Amid Stalemate Over Successor

The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood is extended for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Praveen Sood Gets 1-Year Extension As CBI Chief Amid Stalemate Over Successor CBI Director Praveen Sood. (Photo: ANI)

The tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood is extended for a period of one year beyond 24.05.2025.

This is a developing story, details to follow...

 

