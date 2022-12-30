'Pray for his speedy recovery': Uttarakhand CM orders proper arrangements for injured cricketer Rishabh Pant's treatment

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered officials to make sure that there are adequate arrangements for cricketer Rishabh Pant's medical treatment who was injured in a car accident on Friday (December 30). According to the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami has even asked to provide an air ambulance if needed. He also wrote on Twitter, "The news has been received that Indian cricket player @RishabhPant17 has been injured in an unfortunate road accident. The state government has given instructions to ensure complete arrangements for their treatment. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Rishabh Pant injured in a car accident

On Friday (December 30), Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant reportedly sustained injuries to his head, back, and feet, but is in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant HOSPITALISED after MASSIVE road accident in Haridwar, Details inside

Pant was not included in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka due to an upcoming strength and conditioning program, but had recently played a key role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

CM Pushkar Dhami had appointed Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador

Earlier this year, Rishabh Pant was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While congratulating Pant, the Chief Minister said that the way Rishabh Pant accomplished the goal with his determination and strong willpower in very normal circumstances would inspire everyone.

"Pant has made a mark in the world. He has brought laurels to the country and the state," added Dhami. CM Dhami said that honouring cricketer Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth in the field of sports in the state.

Pant also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for being honoured as the Uttarakhand brand ambassador. He said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given him an opportunity to do something for the state. The state government is working towards providing a better sports environment to the youth," he added.

(With agency inputs)