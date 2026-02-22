Prayagraj court orders FIR against Avimukteshwaranand for minor sexual assault

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Prayagraj orders the filing of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on charges of sexual assault with minors during the ‘Magh Mela’.

The Prayagraj court, on Saturday, in a ruling, granted permission to file the FIR. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who was in headlines last month during the Magh Mela after he was allegedly barred from bathing at the Sangam, and a notice was given by the Prayagraj Mela Authority for using the title of Jyotir Math Shankaracharya in Uttarakhand.

Allowing the application of Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others, Additional Sessions Judge or Special POCSO Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ordered the Jhunsi SHO in Prayagraj to register an FIR based on the complaint and evidence, under relevant sections, and investigate per law.

The court mandated a fair, independent, swift probe compliant with POCSO Act provisions, safeguarding victims' identity and dignity.

Welcoming the court’s decision, complainant Ashutosh Pandey said, “Today the court has ordered the registration of an FIR against heinous criminals like Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundananda, and this order has been issued for those minor children. At first glance, we have received justice. Avimukteshwaranand used to commit indecent acts with young children, sexual offences... Along with ordering the registration of the FIR, the court has also ordered an investigation into the evidence we have provided...”, quotes ANI.

Lawyer SK Manas also welcomed the court’s decision, saying that the Prayagraj POCSO judge ordered an FIR after complainant Ashutosh Pandey's application alleging Avimukteshwaranand ran a secret tradition of sexually exploiting minors.

The court asked Prayagraj Police Commissioner to verify facts first, then took cognisance of Avimukteshwaranand and his team for the heinous crimes. FIR to be registered against him and 4-5 disciples.

The court ordered an FIR against “Avimukteshwaranand of Paramhansi Ganga Ashram, Narsinhapur, Madhya Pradesh, Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand, and two or three unidentified persons”.

Ashutosh Brahmachari and minor victims asked the court to register the case against them for crimes under Bharatiya Nyaya sanhita (BNS) sections 69, 74, 75, 76, 79, 109 and POCSO sections 3, 5, 9, 17.











