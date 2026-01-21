BREAKING | Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College; All Occupants Safe | VIDEO
A military trainee aircraft crashed into a pond behind KP College in Prayagraj today. Local residents and Army helicopters joined rescue efforts after a mid-air balance loss. All onboard are reportedly safe.
A military trainee aircraft crashed into a local pond in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, triggering an immediate emergency response. The incident occurred in the heart of the city near KP College and sent shockwaves through the local community as a loud explosion was heard upon impact.
