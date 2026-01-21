Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009050https://zeenews.india.com/india/prayagraj-trainee-aircraft-crash-kp-college-pond-rescue-3009050.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College; All Occupants Safe | VIDEO
AIRCRAFT CRASH

BREAKING | Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College; All Occupants Safe | VIDEO

A military trainee aircraft crashed into a pond behind KP College in Prayagraj today. Local residents and Army helicopters joined rescue efforts after a mid-air balance loss. All onboard are reportedly safe.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College; All Occupants Safe | VIDEOTrainee Aircraft Crashes Into Pond in Prayagraj. (Photo: Screengrab/X)

A military trainee aircraft crashed into a local pond in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, triggering an immediate emergency response. The incident occurred in the heart of the city near KP College and sent shockwaves through the local community as a loud explosion was heard upon impact.

More details are awaited...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement