Praying for Amit Shah's speedy recovery: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Home Minister gets admitted to AIIMS

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (September 13, 2020) prayed for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speedy recovery who got admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Chouhan who himself has recently recovered from COVID-19 shared the message on his official Twitter account.

Shah is reportedly now in stable condition and was earlier discharged from AIIMS on August 31 after undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment.

A team of doctors led by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is taking care of Shah at AIIMS.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days," Chairperson, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS, said in a statement.

Earlier on August 2, Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Although, Shah on Sunday afternoon expressed grief over the death of former Union Minister and veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

बिहार के वरिष्ठ राजनेता रघुवंश बाबू के निधन की सूचना से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। उनका पूरा जीवन लोहिया जी और कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के विचारों के प्रति समर्पित रहा। गरीब व वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए उनका समर्पण सदैव याद किया जायेगा। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2020

Singh who was 74 died on Sunday morning, a day after he was put on a ventilator at New Delhi's AIIMS.