'Praying For Peace, Happiness': PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation, wishing people good health, prosperity, and success in 2026.

In his message, the Prime Minister said he hoped the coming year would bring good health and prosperity.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her New Year wishes and said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the Anglo New Year. May this auspicious occasion of the New Year bring a message of new hope, positive energy, and sustained progress into the life of every citizen of Delhi."

She wished for happiness, prosperity, and excellent health of the countrymen and said, "May this New Year be auspicious, joyful, and filled with achievements for all of you."

"Our commitment to the service of Delhi and public welfare will be implemented this year with new energy and even greater resolve. The fundamental strength of Delhi, which continues to advance steadily toward development and good governance, is the trust and active participation of its citizens. This New Year provides an opportunity to deepen our shared responsibility for building a strong, inclusive, and prosperous capital," CM Gupta added in her post on X.

India welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as state governments across the country stepped up security measures to ensure that the celebrations passed off smoothly and without incident.