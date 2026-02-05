'Pre 2014, it was phone banking era for politicians': From Rajya Sabha, PM Modi slams Congress for corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition leaders saying that an analysis of former Congress Prime Ministers' speech from Red Fort shows that they had no plan, no vision and no ambition. PM Modi said that India is today progressing at a rapid pace and all-round development is taking place. As the Prime Minister was speaking,

Opposition MPs kept sloganeering and later staged a walkout from the upper house. Addressing the house while replying to Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi said that today India is riding on Reform Express. Prime Minister Modi said that India today is moving fast from 'fragile 5' to becoming world's 3rd largest economy. PM Modi said that India is witnessing high growth low inflation, which shows strength of economy.

Hitting out at the opposition for corruption, PM Modi said that before 2014, it was phone banking era for Congress leaders. "It was a phone banking era before 2014. Politicians used to call and crores of rupees used to be given. Poor used to be insulted in banks. More than 50% population had not seen the doors of the bans," said PM Modi.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said that the new world order is inclined towards India as he referred to countries asking India for trade deals. PM Modi said that India has become strong voice of Global South.

“Today, India is entering into future-ready trade deals with several countries. In recent times, we have concluded major trade agreements with some of the world’s most important and advanced economies. A landmark deal has been finalised with the European Union, involving 27 countries. Those who are tired and disappointed today will, sooner or later, have to answer how they allowed the country to reach a stage where no nation in the world was willing to enter into a trade deal with India. You may have tried, you may have made repeated efforts, but no one even looked in your direction. Countries simply were not willing to strike deals with India at that time," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said that today India has emerged as a ray of hope for the world by offering solutions to the challenges it is facing. "We are providing solutions to these global challenges. It is also a significant moment that among the major economies, India’s growth rate is very high. High growth combined with low inflation is a very rare and unique combination,” he said.

