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NewsIndiaIMD weather update: Thunderstorm and rain alerts for south issued; severe heatwave strikes western India
PRE-MONSOON RAINS

IMD weather update: Thunderstorm and rain alerts for south issued; severe heatwave strikes western India

IMD weather update: Pre-monsoon activity is gaining momentum in India. While a Bay of Bengal depression triggers heavy rain alerts for Tamil Nadu and Andaman, severe heatwave conditions are prevailing in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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IMD weather update: Thunderstorm and rain alerts for south issued; severe heatwave strikes western IndiaPeople carrying umbrellas walk during rain. (Photo: IANS)

IMD weather update: The pre-monsoon season is gaining momentum in India, as various weather activities begin taking place at the same time. Reports from meteorological departments indicate that a depression in the Bay of Bengal and Northern Sri Lanka is strengthening and moving northwards. This cyclonic disturbance, which extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is set to strengthen further within the next 48 hours and will cause widespread rainfall activity.

Active local weather systems across the nation

While the depression affects the weather in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, some other active systems have formed across the nation:

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North & west systems: There is an active cyclonic circulation prevailing over western Rajasthan and neighboring areas.

Central & east system: Active systems can be seen near Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, leading to cloudy conditions, wind activity, and some rain.

Hill region: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand continue to receive isolated rain and thunderstorms.

Eastern parts of the nation: Heavy rainfalls have already taken place in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Rainfall over various regions

Heavy rains have been observed in a few parts of South Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In contrast, Kerala, Karnataka, and parts of Eastern India recorded light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per Skymet, rainfall may continue to occur in Tamil Nadu and the Andaman region for the rest of today, along with thunderstorms prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and parts of North India. Light showers may be seen isolated in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Scorching heat and heatwaves in the west

While one part of the country is witnessing plenty of rain, the other end of India is still struggling with the intense summer season.

Heatwave: Excessive heat continues to affect Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha regions, and a few areas of the region are experiencing a "severe heatwave."

Day-to-day scenario: Extremely high temperature levels have created an uncomfortable atmosphere for people in the west belt.

Monsoon 2026 outlook

According to IMD, conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon. The low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal may aid in the early movement of monsoon activity in the region.

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