Pregnant Woman Denied Admission In Hospital, Forced To Deliver Outside; What Happened Next?

Madhya Pradesh News: A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where a pregnant woman was reportedly denied admission to a government-run hospital in Sidhi district despite being in a critical condition.

Following the tragic incident of alleged medical negligence, the woman ended up delivering her baby outside the hospital premises on a stretcher. According to the news agency IANS, the newborn girl survived for only 30 minutes.

The shocking episode took place late Sunday night at the Sidhi district hospital.

The woman was initially admitted to a primary health centre in Majhauli, located about 50 km from Sidhi. Later, she was referred to the district hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Upon her arrival at the Sidhi district hospital on Sunday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate.

Medical staff at the district hospital subsequently referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Rewa, which is nearly 70 km away.

While the woman’s family was preparing to transport her to Rewa, she experienced severe labour pains. Despite being in urgent need of care, the woman remained on a stretcher outside the hospital. A group of women used sarees to create a makeshift cover, under which the woman delivered her baby girl. Tragically, the newborn died 30 minutes after birth.

Following the incident, the woman’s family staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging gross medical negligence.

A relative of the woman Nikhil Kumar said, "She was in critical condition and urgently needed medical attention, but the hospital staff refused to admit her, claiming she had been discharged and could not be taken back. Security guards even assaulted us when we pleaded for help,” as quoted by IANS.

Reacting to the uproar, Sidhi District Collector Swarochish Somavanshi has ordered an inquiry into the matter. "A detailed investigation has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," the collector asserted.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, raising questions about the state of healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

