Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: A video sparking conversation about unity and religious harmony is going viral on social media. In the video, a Muslim man in the holy city of Madina praises Premanand Ji Maharaj and prays for the quick recovery of the revered saint. This comes as Sant Premanand Ji Maharaj, from Mathura-Vrindavan, has reportedly been unwell.

The viral video shows a Muslim man offering prayers for the recovery of Sant Premanand Ji Maharaj. In the clip, the man prays for the saint’s speedy recovery.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: How To Change Your Life For Good In One Year? Premanand Ji Maharaj Shares Key Tips

Who Is Premanand Ji Maharaj?

Premanand Ji Maharaj was born to a modest family and was named Aniruddh Kumar Pandey. According to the official website of Radha Keli Kunj, he was born in Akhri Village, Sarsol Block, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

His grandfather was a Sanyaasi, and his father accepted Sanyaas in later years.

'At the age of thirteen, one early morning at 3 am, Premanand Ji Maharaj left his home to unveil the truth behind human life,' the website further states.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update

The official X account of Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj shared an update of his health on October 8, 2025 and stated that the Hindu saint is fine and continuing his daily routine. However, it added that Premanand Maharaj's morning walk has been postponed indefinitely.

"It is hereby informed to all that the health of Revered Gurudev Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj is fine. Gurudev is continuing with his daily routine as before. Only the morning walk has been postponed indefinitely," the post read.

"Therefore, it is humbly requested to all of you to kindly not pay attention to any kind of false or baseless rumors, nor spread them," it added.

Muslims Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health

Visuals from Vrindavan:

वृंदावन के संत प्रेमानंद महाराज की सेहत खराब होने पर अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह पर उनके जल्द ठीक होने के लिए खास दुआ की गई. मंदिरों और दरगाहों में अनुयायियों ने फूल चढ़ाकर मन्नतें मांगी. इससे पहले उनकी बेहतर सेहत के लिए मदीना के पवित्र मस्जिद में भी प्रयागराज के एक मुस्लिम नौजवान ने दुआ की… pic.twitter.com/apa3PjaLko — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 14, 2025

The viral video of prayers from Madina is serving as a reminder of India’s shared heritage and the power of prayer. The man’s gesture has struck a chord with many users online.