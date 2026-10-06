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Premanand Maharaj ashram row: Garvili Sharan named amid claims of control and property dispute

Questions surrounding the death of Premanand Maharaj's disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan and allegations about the management of the Keli Kunj Ashram have intensified, with the name of another disciple, Garvili Sharan, repeatedly emerging in claims made by local residents, disciples and saints in Vrindavan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Premanand Maharaj ashram row: Garvili Sharan named amid claims of control and property dispute

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