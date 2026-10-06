/Premanand Maharaj ashram row: Garvili Sharan named amid claims of control and property dispute

Questions surrounding the death of Premanand Maharaj's disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan and allegations about the management of the Keli Kunj Ashram have intensified, with the name of another disciple, Garvili Sharan, repeatedly emerging in claims made by local residents, disciples and saints in Vrindavan.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the claims surrounding Premanand Maharaj, the circumstances following Rasik Dulari Sharan's death and allegations concerning the people associated with the ashram.
The controversy gained attention after claims that Premanand Maharaj was allegedly being kept captive inside his own ashram. The Uttar Pradesh Police had made a statement regarding the matter, which was analysed on Zee News. The latest investigation focused on finding out where the spiritual leader was staying and who, if anyone, was controlling access to him.
A fresh statement by Vrindavan CO Sandeep Kumar Singh has also drawn attention. While discussing the investigation into Rasik Dulari Sharan's death, the officer referred to the death as suicide.
This has raised questions because the police have also said that the matter is being investigated and that a forensic team has been deployed. An FIR, however, has not yet been registered, according to the report.
New CCTV footage has also emerged showing Rasik Dulari Sharan walking through the lobby before moving towards the stairs. Earlier footage showed him jumping from the roof. The report raised questions about a person who appeared at the spot immediately after the fall and whether this aspect had been examined during the investigation.
The report questioned whether all possible angles, including the possibility that Rasik Dulari Sharan may have been under pressure or fear, had been examined before the death was described as suicide.
During the ground investigation in Vrindavan, the name of Garvili Sharan emerged repeatedly.
Garvili Sharan is described as a long-time associate of Premanand Maharaj. He was often seen accompanying the spiritual leader, including during his padyatra. He was known for his long beard and matted hair, but a recent photograph showed him clean-shaven and with his matted hair removed.
The report said that Garvili Sharan is from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and that his original name is Gaurav Sakhi. He initially joined Premanand Maharaj as a seeker and later became the treasurer of the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust.
Zee News correspondent Parivesh Vatsyayan spoke to the Agarwal family, which lives opposite Keli Kunj Ashram and has reportedly been residing in the area since before the ashram was established.
The family did not speak on camera but made several claims during an informal conversation. They alleged that some people had taken control of Premanand Maharaj and claimed that he had been put under a spell or vashikaran.
When asked who was allegedly behind it, the family named Garvili Sharan.
The family also claimed that Garvili Sharan was associated with properties in several parts of Vrindavan and had established a cowshed in the name of Keli Kunj.
They further alleged that properties were being acquired in the name of the ashram and that pressure had been put on them to sell their own house. The allegations have not been independently established.
The family also made allegations concerning the police, claiming that officers had received money in connection with the matter. These claims too remain allegations and have not been independently verified.
Rajkumar Sharma, who said he took initiation from Premanand Maharaj in 2016-17 and had served at the ashram, also spoke about the developments.
Sharma claimed that there was factionalism among the disciples, with older disciples supporting Maharaj while newer members remained at the ashram. He said changes had accompanied the growth of the organisation.
He also referred to claims concerning a person named Gaurav Sakhi, whom he identified with Garvili Sharma, and alleged that a colony had been developed in the Yamuna Khadar.
Garvili Sharan has also been accused of illegally purchasing land in the Yamuna Khadar and subsequently selling it at higher prices.
The report further alleged that the land in question was of a kind that could not legally be sold.
Another aspect of the investigation concerned Garvili Sharan's wife, Monika Sakhi, who is also said to live at the ashram.
A CCTV video purportedly from Priya Keli Kunj, a colony allegedly established by Garvili Sharan and Monika Sakhi in the Yamuna Khadar, was shown in the report. The footage appeared to show a woman allegedly misbehaving with women seekers and pushing them. The report identified the woman as Monika Sakhi.
Following Rasik Dulari Sharan's death, Garvili Sharan is said to have changed his appearance and has reportedly not been seen for several days.
Zee News said its team attempted to locate him and his wife in order to seek their response to the allegations, but could not find them.
The allegations against Garvili Sharan, including those concerning property and control over Premanand Maharaj, have not been established through an official finding in the report.
With questions continuing over the circumstances surrounding Rasik Dulari Sharan's death and the allegations involving people associated with Keli Kunj Ashram, the Zee News team also attempted to locate Premanand Maharaj.
According to reports cited in the programme, Premanand Maharaj was believed to be staying at Belvan in Vrindavan.
When the Zee News team reached Belvan, it found what the report described as heavy restrictions and security around the location.
The investigation therefore turned towards a central question: if Premanand Maharaj is indeed being kept away from public access, who is controlling that access and why?
The claims made by local residents, disciples and others remain allegations, while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rasik Dulari Sharan's death is continuing.
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