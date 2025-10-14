Advertisement
PREMANAND MAHARAJ

Premanand Maharaj Ji Health Update: Latest News On Vrindavan Saint’s Condition With Swollen Eyes And Red Face

Premanand Maharaj Ji, the revered saint of Vrindavan, is currently facing health challenges. Recent reports show him with swollen eyes and a red face, sparking concern among devotees. His daily foot pilgrimage has been suspended indefinitely due to his deteriorating condition. The saint continues to inspire millions with his spiritual teachings despite his health struggles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The revered saint of Vrindavan has not been performing his daily foot pilgrimage for the past three days.
  • Devotees from across India and abroad visit the renowned saint of Vrindavan.
  • He remains active on social media and has a wide following.
Premanand Maharaj Ji Health Update: Latest News On Vrindavan Saint’s Condition With Swollen Eyes And Red Face(Pic Credit: X and Instagram)

Premanand Maharaj Ji’s Health: The revered saint of Vrindavan has not been performing his daily foot pilgrimage for the past three days. An official notice from Shri Kali Kunj Ashram stated that, due to health concerns, Maharaj’s pilgrimage has been suspended indefinitely.

Premanand Maharaj Ji Health Update: Premanand Ji Maharaj needs no introduction. Devotees from across India and abroad visit the renowned saint of Vrindavan. He remains active on social media and has a wide following. Through his spiritual discourses (satsangs), he shares wisdom on both worldly and spiritual matters. After his satsangs, devotees often ask him personal or life-related questions, which he answers with simplicity and calmness. However, Maharaj Ji’s health is currently a concern. According to reports, it indicate that he has been diagnosed with kidney failure, with both kidneys not functioning.

Premanand Maharaj Ji Health Updates: Kidney Failure and Current Condition

Vrindavan Saint’s Health Concerns

Premanand Ji Maharaj, the revered saint of Vrindavan, has not been undertaking his daily foot pilgrimage for the past few days, leaving millions of devotees worried. Shri Kali Kunj Ashram issued an official notice stating that, due to health reasons, Maharaj’s padyatra (spiritual walk) has been suspended indefinitely.

Meanwhile, a video shared on his official Instagram handle @bhajanmarg_official showed devotees visibly emotional upon seeing the saint’s current condition. In the video, Premanand Maharaj Ji appears with swollen, red eyes and a puffy face, highlighting his health struggles.

Diagnosis: Kidney Failure

According to reports, Premanand Maharaj Ji has been suffering from kidney failure for nearly 18 years, and neither of his kidneys has been functioning properly. Until four days ago, he was undergoing dialysis five times a week at his residence, but this has now increased to a daily requirement.

Despite his critical health condition, Maharaj Ji continues to stay engaged in daily activities. In a recent interaction with devotees, he clarified that he has not been admitted to the ICU and urged everyone to avoid believing fake news circulating online.

A Life Dedicated to Spirituality

Premanand Ji Maharaj is widely respected, with devotees visiting him from across India and abroad. He is active on social media and shares spiritual guidance through his satsangs, offering wisdom on both worldly and spiritual matters. After his discourses, devotees often seek personal advice, which he provides with simplicity and calmness.

Daily Routine Amid Health Challenges

Even amid his health struggles, Maharaj Ji maintains a disciplined schedule. He continues to wake up early for parikrama at 2 AM and conducts satsangs. His diet has been restricted due to dialysis, consisting of half a roti and a small portion of vegetables, but he draws energy through devotion and meditation, particularly by chanting the name of Radha.

Understanding Kidney Failure and Dialysis

Kidneys play a vital role in flushing out toxins and waste from the body. When they fail, waste products accumulate, potentially leading to serious health complications and permanent renal damage. Symptoms of kidney failure may include:

Changes in urination frequency

Swelling in hands, feet, or ankles

Persistent fatigue

Loss of appetite

Dialysis becomes necessary to maintain health when the kidneys are no longer able to perform their essential functions.

Despite his long-term kidney condition and daily dialysis requirements, Premanand Maharaj Ji continues to dedicate himself to spiritual activities, inspiring devotees with his strength, discipline, and devotion. His perseverance serves as a reminder of faith and resilience, even in the face of serious health challenges.

