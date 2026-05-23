VIRAL VIDEO: What Premanand Maharaj's 26-year-old handwritten 'secret diary' reveals about his spiritual awakening

Premanand Maharaj's secret diary video: Amidst rising concerns over the unforeseen and uncertain halt of Saint Premanand Maharaj's nightly padyatras and varta sessions, a rare video showing the diaries of the spiritual sage is sweeping through social media like wildfire. The handwritten journal, believed to be more than 26 years old, provides valuable insight into the early aesthetics of the popular saint who only attained widespread online popularity in recent years.

Concern over the indefinite closure of his daily audience sessions at the Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram following his deteriorating health has led to rising concerns among lakhs of devotees worldwide. The viral leak of his personal spiritual book, as such, comes at a pertinent time when the Vrindavan sage is in dire need of a little support from the faithful community.

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The Ganges encounter

The viral footage results from a recent interaction session where a delegation of sages asked Saint Premanand Maharaj about his early years as an ascetic. In reminiscence, the mystic spoke about his early years as a young man and his first spiritual experience.

"At that point in time, I was a complete novice in the practice of asceticism, barely eighteen or twenty years old," Premanand Maharaj narrated to the visiting sages. "On the sanctified banks of the River Ganga, I was fortunate enough to meet a renowned mystic called Lalji Maharaj. It is from him that I received this very diary that holds verses written in his own handwriting."

Premanand Maharaj's historical asset profile

Document Type ----> Sanyas Diary / Spiritual Manuscript

Origin Year ----> 2000 (Exactly 26 Years Old)

Key Contributor ----> Sage Lalji Maharaj (First Spiritual Mentor)

Core Philosophy ----> Zero-State Consciousness ("Shunya Jeevan")

Current Status ----> On Display at Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, Vrindavan

Following his instructions, his devout disciples brought forth the tattered diary from his personal chambers. As Premanand Maharaj handed this historic piece of scripture to the visitors, he pointed out that the top margins of the opening pages clearly bore date markers dating back more than two and a half decades – specifically to the year 2000.

'Think what you wish to become'

As the visitors meticulously turned the worn pages, it was clear how the philosophy that guided Premanand Maharaj in his spiritual upbringing came into light. The opening page of the journal contained insightful remarks about human consciousness and absolute surrender.

The translation of the first inscription from Hindi goes like this:

The law of conception: "As you think, so you will become. Therefore, create your thoughts exactly as what you want to manifest in your personality."

The imperial void: "A life which is brought to the absolute zero ('Shunya Jeevan') alone has the right to enter the imperial domain of the Almighty."

Origin of devotion: "True reverence and the sacred divine treasure ('Daivi Sampada') are born only in the fertile ground of a simple and effortless life."

Followers worry about leader's well-being

The viral trend of sharing the nostalgia-inducing video coincides with an eerie ambiance at the Vrindavan-based spiritual institution.

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