'Prepared For Operation Sindoor 2.0': Army Chief Warns Pakistan, Forces Ready For Round Two If It Attempts Cowardly Act

Pakistan needs to pay attention. India's Army Chief just said something that should make Islamabad extremely nervous. General Upendra Dwivedi made it absolutely clear on Friday: Operation Sindoor isn't finished, and if Pakistan tries anything foolish again, India's ready to launch round two.

“The Indian Armed Forces are fully ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0,” said General Dwivedi during his visit to Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He added, “When three close friends lead the forces, no one can defeat us,” referring to himself, Air Marshal AP Singh, and Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

The Operation That's Still Running

Here's something Pakistan doesn't want getting out: Operation Sindoor, which India launched back in May as payback for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, is still going. The Army Chief confirmed it's still active, and India will decide when to end it, not Pakistan, not anyone else.

"We will stop Operation Sindoor at an appropriate time," General Dwivedi said. What he's really saying: India calls the shots here, and we'll stop when we're satisfied Pakistan's learned its lesson.

The warning gets even more direct. "We are prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0, and if Pakistan does any cowardly act, we will give them a befitting reply." That's not diplomatic talk. That's a straight-up promise of consequences.

Two Old Friends Now Leading India's Defence

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who studied together in the early 1970s, now serve as the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Navy, respectively.

Their extraordinary journey from classmates to service chiefs highlights their commitment and the strong foundation built through their early training.

Both officers attended class 5A at Sainik School Rewa during the 1970s, holding roll numbers 931 and 938. The institution, established to prepare students for the National Defence Academy (NDA), has long been known for producing exceptional military leaders.

