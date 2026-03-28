Preserving the PGDM model: Why management education deserves regulatory autonomy

India’s higher education reforms are entering a transformative phase with the proposed framework of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). The goal of creating a coherent, transparent, and accountable regulatory architecture for higher education is widely welcomed across academia. However, while designing a unified framework, policymakers must also recognize that certain professional disciplines function best under specialized regulatory structures.

In India, this principle is already well established. Medical education is governed by the National Medical Commission, while legal education operates under the oversight of the Bar Council of India. These sector-specific arrangements acknowledge the professional nature of these disciplines and the need for domain-sensitive governance.

Management education—particularly the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) ecosystem—deserves similar recognition.

Management education leaders in the country unanimously believe that India’s PGDM institutions represent one of the country’s most successful higher education innovations. Preserving their academic autonomy while ensuring accountability will be critical to sustaining India’s competitiveness in management education and leadership development.

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The Success of the Autonomous PGDM Model

For decades, PGDM programmes offered by autonomous institutions have operated outside the rigid framework of traditional university degree structures. This flexibility has allowed them to design dynamic curricula, integrate industry expertise, and respond quickly to evolving business realities.

In an era defined by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability challenges, and rapidly changing global markets, management education must evolve continuously and rapidly. Autonomous PGDM institutions have demonstrated their ability to incorporate emerging disciplines such as analytics, digital strategy, fintech, supply chain resilience, and sustainability into their programmes with remarkable agility.

The early success of India’s most prestigious business schools—including the Indian Institutes of Management—was built on precisely this diploma-based, autonomous model.

Long before legislative changes allowed them to grant degrees, their PGDM programmes had already achieved global recognition for academic rigor and industry relevance.

This legacy offers an important lesson: flexibility and autonomy are not weaknesses of the PGDM model—they are its greatest strengths.

Deep Industry Integration

Another defining characteristic of PGDM institutions is their close integration with industry. Unlike conventional university programmes, many PGDM schools actively involve corporate leaders in governance boards, curriculum design, executive mentoring, and teaching engagements.

This continuous interaction ensures that programmes remain aligned with industry needs and that graduates enter the workforce with strong practical capabilities.

India’s corporate sector—from multinational corporations to fast-growing startups—has consistently relied on PGDM graduates for managerial talent. Their reputation for practical orientation, leadership development, and problem-solving ability has been built over decades of collaboration between academia and industry.

Introducing highly centralized regulatory oversight risks slowing the responsiveness that this ecosystem depends on and needs. Professional education must remain agile enough to anticipate economic and technological shifts rather than merely reacting to them. That requires autonomy of a high degree.

Global Alignment and Quality Standards

The PGDM ecosystem has also helped Indian business schools integrate with global management education standards. Many institutions have pursued international accreditation frameworks such as those of Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), EFMD Global, and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

These accreditation systems emphasize outcomes, governance quality, research impact, and global engagement—standards that align closely with India’s aspirations to become a global hub for higher education.

Excessively prescriptive regulatory structures could unintentionally discourage experimentation and international alignment. Maintaining autonomy allows institutions to innovate in pedagogy, partnerships, and programme design while remaining accountable through globally recognized quality benchmarks.

Protecting Diversity and Innovation

India’s PGDM ecosystem is diverse and dynamic. Institutions experiment with specialized programmes in emerging areas such as business analytics, sustainability management, public policy, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. This diversity enables the ecosystem to respond to evolving national priorities and economic opportunities.

A uniform regulatory framework designed for traditional universities may struggle to accommodate this level of experimentation. Over-regulation risks replacing innovation with compliance.

Just as the professional nature of medicine and law has justified specialized regulatory regimes, management education too operates at the intersection of academia, industry, and economic policy. Its governance framework must reflect this complexity.

A Constructive Policy Approach

While management school leaders fully support the government’s broader vision of strengthening India’s higher education system, the implementation of reforms must be calibrated to preserve the strengths of existing models and not throw the baby out with the bath water.

A balanced policy approach could include:

Granting PGDM-granting institutions exemption from direct governance under the Higher Education Commission of India.

Allowing management education to operate through a specialized regulatory or accreditation framework tailored to professional programmes.

Encouraging international accreditation and outcome-based quality assurance.

Preserving institutional autonomy while strengthening transparency and accountability mechanisms.

Such a framework would align regulatory oversight with the unique requirements of professional management education.

A Strategic Imperative for India

India is already one of the world’s leading economic powers having achieved the 4th spot in global GDP. Maintaining this achievement and striving to climb ever higher will require a steady pipeline of capable managers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who can navigate complex global challenges.

The PGDM ecosystem has played a central role in producing such leaders. Its autonomy has enabled institutions to remain innovative, globally connected, and deeply engaged with industry.

As policymakers and parliamentarians finalize the contours of the Higher Education Commission of India, it is important to recognize that management education—like medicine and law—is a professional discipline with unique operational dynamics.

Granting the PGDM ecosystem regulatory autonomy would not weaken higher education reforms; rather, it would strengthen them by preserving a proven model that has served India well.

Protecting the autonomy of PGDM programmes is therefore not merely a matter of institutional preference. It is a strategic investment in India’s future leadership and economic growth.

The PGDM offering in the space of management education in India needs to be treated with the special care that it deserves to protect the equity it has built over the past few decades in the overall development of managerial and business leadership talent in the country.



