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President Draupadi Murmu hosts Bastar's Tribal Delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed a 209-member Bastar delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, praising the region's tribal heritage and expressing her desire to visit Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
President Draupadi Murmu hosts Bastar's Tribal Delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Image Credit: (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

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