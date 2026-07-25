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  • /President Droupadi Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; Pralhad Joshi handed additional charge of Education Ministry

President Droupadi Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; Pralhad Joshi handed additional charge of Education Ministry

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Cabinet and assigned additional charge of Education to Pralhad Joshi.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; Pralhad Joshi handed additional charge of Education Ministry
Image Credit: President Droupadi Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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