President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Pralhad Joshi Handed Additional Charge Of Education Ministry
President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has formally accepted the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.
The official development, executed under Article 75(2) of the Constitution of India, concludes Pradhan's tenure at the helm of the Ministry of Education following weeks of heightened political and student demonstrations in the national capital.
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