/80th Independence Day: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation, calls Tricolour 'symbol of our freedom'

Extending her warm felicitations to citizens across India and the global Indian diaspora, President Droupadi Murmu delivered her annual national address on Friday evening, August 14, marking the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. Recalling the importance of the day 80 years ago when India secured its independence from its colonisers, the president pointed out that sovereignty is about personal empowerment and equal opportunity.
"On August 15, 1947, Bharat Mata was liberated from the shackles of subjugation. Every citizen became an architect of the destiny of Independent India. The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens are able to utilise opportunities to fulfill their aspirations and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," said Droupadi Murmu, President of India.
Describing the Tricolour as a universal "symbol of our freedom," the President stressed that every Indian celebrates the anniversary with great national pride, as India marks its 80th year of independence both at home and abroad.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day https://t.co/0EZ6TLdoM9— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2026
President Murmu rendered rich tributes to various segments of the population whose contributions to the nation are vital for its socioeconomic progress.
By naming some of the major contributors, the president noted:
She pointed out that each individual who diligently fulfills the Fundamental Duties of the Constitution of India is an invaluable partner in nation-building.
In her concluding words, President Murmu thanked deeply the security forces that ensure safety at the national boundaries and internally within the country.
She extolled the steadfast commitment of the three Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and State police personnel who remain vigilant in all sensitive sectors of the country.
Besides, the President appreciated the Indian Diaspora and missions stationed abroad in their consistent efforts to boost the country’s stature internationally.
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