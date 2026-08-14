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80th Independence Day: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation, calls Tricolour 'symbol of our freedom'

On the eve of India's 80th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, extending heartfelt greetings to citizens across the country and abroad.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
80th Independence Day: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation, calls Tricolour 'symbol of our freedom'
Image Credit: President Murmu presents addresses nation. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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