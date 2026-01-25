Advertisement
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2026

Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on eve of 77th Republic Day. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2026Screengrab from live speech (Photo Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/X)

Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu delivered an address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. 

She said, "We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny. Since 26th January, 1950, we have been propelling our Republic towards our constitutional ideals. On that day, our Constitution was fully enforced. Bharat, the birthplace of democracy, was unshackled from the dominion system, and our democratic republic came into existence. Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions..."

(this is a developing story) 

