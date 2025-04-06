President Droupadi Murmu Assents To Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Saturday, which was passed by Parliament a few days back.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification.

Early, on Friday Parliament approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

After the bill was passed in parliament, the discussion saw strong objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" as well as "unconstitutional". In response, the government argued that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

