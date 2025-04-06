Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882371https://zeenews.india.com/india/president-droupadi-murmu-assents-to-waqf-amendment-bill-2025-2882371.html
NewsIndia
WAQF AMENDMENT BILL

President Droupadi Murmu Assents To Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament a few days back.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 12:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

President Droupadi Murmu Assents To Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Image: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Saturday, which was passed by Parliament a few days back.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification.

Early, on Friday Parliament approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

After the bill was passed in parliament, the discussion saw strong objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" as well as "unconstitutional". In response, the government argued that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK