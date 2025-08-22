President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent To Online Gaming Bill; Enacted Into Law
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday granted assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which had been passed by Parliament the previous day.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, receives President Droupadi Murmu's assent pic.twitter.com/cGFxdCBb7G— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025
The legislation bans all online money gaming services and imposes penalties of up to three years' imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore for operators. Promoting or advertising such platforms could result in a sentence of up to two years and a fine of ₹50 lakh.
